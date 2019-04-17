Entergy agrees to sell Indian Point nuclear plant

BUCHANAN, N.Y. (AP) — Entergy Corp. says it has reached an agreement to sell its Indian Point nuclear power plant in Westchester County, New York.

The company on Tuesday said it would sell the plant in suburban Buchanan to Nuclear Asset Management Co., a subsidiary of Holtec International. It said the sale is expected quicken the plant's decommissioning.

Under a previous settlement with New York, the Indian Point Unit 2 power plant is to be permanently turned off by April 30, 2020. Its companion reactor Indian Point 3 is scheduled to be permanently shut down by the end of April 2021.

A new timeline for the decommissioning hasn't been set.

The Indian Point Energy Center generates the equivalent of a quarter of the power used by New York City and Westchester County.