Ensemble to perform ‘The Harp’s Delight’ concerts

The Sherman Chamber Ensemble will present “The Harp’s Delight” Aug. 14 in Kent and Aug. 15 in Sherman.

The program will showcase works by Impressionist composters Debussy and Ravel, plus compositions by Bach, Jongen and others.

Concerts will take place Aug. 14 at the Kent Barns in Kent and Aug. 15 at the Sherman IGA Plaza in Sherman, both at 5:30 p.m.

A rain date is planned but is yet to be determined.

In addition, the ensemble will present its blue grass band’s free Bluegrass Jamboree Sept. 5 at 1 p.m. at the Sherman IGA Plaza and Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Kent Village Barns.

The Aug. 14 concert will honor longtime ensemble supporter Hannah Schorr who passed away in July. In her 70s, Schorr began to learn to play the harp.

The outdoor events will follow CDC and State of Connecticut guidelines for social distancing and rules for events and programs. Blankets must be spaced 15 feet apart.

Face masks are required. Those without masks will not be admitted.

Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs and are welcome to bring a picnic.

The ensemble’s Artistic Director Eliot Bailen, who plays cello, will be joined by Susan Rotholz on flute and Stacey Shame on harp.

Shames has performed on the soundtracks to over 100 films, and appears on-camera in many films, as well as on the acclaimed series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

She has appeared throughout the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Far East as soloist, chamber musician, and orchestral principal, harpist.

Recent concerto engagements include those with The Riverside Symphony at Lincoln Center, The Munich Chamber Orchestra, The New Jersey Symphony, The Saint Louis Symphony and The National Chamber Orchestra.

Recognitions include first prize in the American Harp Society National Competition, and a top prize in the International Harp Contest in Israel.

Shames has held the solo chair with the Saint Louis Symphony, the Chamber Orchestra of Europe, The Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra, and the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, with whom she currently performs, tours and records.

She concertizes extensively with Aureole, her trio of flute, viola and harp, and the group has released ten recordings, championing new works written for the combination.

General admission to the concerts is $30. Seniors and students will be admitted for $25. Children 15 and under will receive free admission when accompanied by an adult purchasing a regular admission ticket. Tickets may be purchased at www.scemusic.org or by calling 860-355-5930.

Tickets may also be purchased at the door, subject to availability.