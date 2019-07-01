Ensemble to kick off summer concert series

The Sherman Chamber Ensemble will kick off its Signature Summer Concert Series July 12-13 as the ensemble celebrates “Quintets of the Masters,” featuring two musicians from Holland.

The July 12 concert at 8 p.m. will take place at the Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road in Litchfield, while the July 13 concert at 8 p.m. will be held at RT Facts Gallery in the Kent Barns complex in Kent.

The ensemble is under the direction of Eliot Bailen.

The program each night will include Mozart’s “String Quintet No. 6 in E-flat,” “K. 614,” “Tower’s Rising for Flute and String Quartet” and Mendelssohn’s “String Quintet No. 2, Op. 87.”

Performing will be special guests Elisabeth Perry on violin, Concertmaster Netherlands Radio Chamber Orchestra, and Richard Wolfe on viola, Principal Netherlands Chamber Orchestra.

Both are members of The Rietveld Ensemble based in Utrecht, The Netherlands.

They will be joined by Susan Rotholz on flute, Cenovia Cummins on violin, Michael Roth on viola and Bailen on cello.

Future concerts will include “Mendelssohn’s Last” Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Kent and Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. at the JCC in Sherman and “Questions of Travel” Aug. 30 at 8 pm at St. Andrew’s Church in Kent and Aug. 31 at Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse in Sherman.

A “Meet and Greet” the artists reception will follow the performances.

General admission is $30. Tickets are $25 for seniors and students. Children 15 and under will receive free admission when accompanied by an adult purchasing a regular admission ticket.

Tickets may be purchased at ShermanChamberEnsemble.org or by calling 860-355-5930.