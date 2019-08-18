Ensemble series under way

The Sherman Chamber Ensemble will present the last concert of its Summer Music Series Aug. 30 in Kent and Aug. 31 in Sherman.

In addition, a bluegrass jamboree, featuring Paul Woodiel on fiddle and Gary DiGiovanni on banjo Aug. 31 at 2 p.m. at Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse in Sherman and Sept. 1 at 1 p.m. at Kent Village Barns in Kent.

“Questions of Travel,” a musical journey to Mexico, Venice, Scandinavia, America and England, will be featured Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. at St. Andrew’s in Kent and Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. at Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse in Sherman.

Works for flute by Edith Hemenway and works by Mendelssohn will carry the audience through heavenly Scandinavian folk music for string quartet and the Piano Quintet Op. 84, Elgar’s grand and magnificent ode to nature, with the acclaimed pianist, Margaret Kampmeier.

She’ll be joined by Susan Rotholz on flute, Jill Levy and Paul Woodiel on violin, Sarah Adams on viola and Sherman Chamber Ensemble Artistic Director Eliot Bailen on cello.

General admission to each concert performance is $30. Senior and students will be admitted for $25. Children 15 and under will receive free admission when accompanied by an adult purchasing a regular admission ticket.

Tickets may be purchased at www.ShermanChamberEnsemble.org or by calling 860-355-5930. Tickets may also be purchased at the door subject to availability.