Ensemble’s ‘Jazzing It Up’ concerts to be held online

The Sherman Chamber Ensemble will hold its “Jazzing It Up” concerts virtually Nov. 28 at 4 p.m.

Pianist Ted Rosenthal will join a group of accomplished New York musicians, including Thomson Kneeland on double bass, Chris Parker on drums, Susan Rotholz on flute and Eliot Bailen on cello in a program where the classics will meet jazz.

In addition, a special holiday set will featured, along with works by Piazzolla, Rosenthal, Schuman and others.

Bailen, SCE artistic director, said the ensemble is "preserving the feeling of community and a sense of continuity and normalcy as we do our best to keep SCE's traditions alive in the face of the pandemic."

“The combination of Rosenthal, one of the leading jazz pianists of his generation, and Parker, called an ‘unsung hero of the music biz’ will have audiences jumping in their seats,” said Liba Furhman, executive director of the ensemble.

Online tickets are $20 per person and may be purchased online at www.SCEmusic.org.

For more information call 860-355-5930.