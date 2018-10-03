Engaged:Allison Okurowski,Joseph Tremont

Allison Pearl Okurowski and Joseph Gregory Tremont

Peter and Beth Okurowski, of Pleasanton, Calif., announce the engagement of their daughter, Allison Pearl, to Joseph Gregory Tremont, son of William Tremont, Jr., of New Milford, and Michele Skidmore, of Southbury.

The future bride graduated from Arizona State University in 2015, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts and education degree. She taught eighth grade science in the Tempe AZ Elementary School District and plans to continue her career after relocating.

The future groom graduated from Arizona State University in 2017, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics. He works as an operations research analyst in Moline, Ill.

The couple is planning an Oct. 28 wedding in Phoenix. The couple will make their home in Davenport, Iowa.