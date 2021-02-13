Endangered baby right whale found dead on Florida beach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The plight of endangered right whales took another sad turn Saturday, when a baby whale, possibly two months old, washed ashore on a Florida beach with telltale signs of being struck by a boat.
There are fewer than 400 north Atlantic right whales left in the Atlantic, and any mortality of the species is a serious setback to rescuing the species from extinction, according to federal biologists who expressed dismay over Saturday's discovery of the 22-foot (7-meter) whale infant at Anastasia State Park near St. Augustine.