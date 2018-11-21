Endangered Mexican wolf escapes at Colorado wildlife center

DENVER (AP) — An endangered Mexican wolf has escaped from a Colorado wildlife center.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums said Wednesday the yearling got out of the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center in the town of Divide, 55 miles (90 kilometers) south of Denver. The wolf escaped Nov. 11, the day it arrived at the center.

Trappers from the U.S. Interior and Agriculture departments are trying to recapture the animal.

The zoo association said the wolf isn't considered a threat to people but could become defensive if it feels threatened. Because Mexican wolves are endangered, it's illegal to kill them unless defending human life.

The Colorado center participates in a program to breed Mexican wolves in captivity. The Interior Department is reintroducing the wolves in Arizona and New Mexico.