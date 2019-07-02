Endangered Florida panther is killed by another panther

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after a fight with another panther.

It's the 12th panther death this year. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of a 5-year-old female panther were found Thursday on private land in Collier County. The cause of death was intraspecific aggression.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.