Encourages support of ASAP! during campaign

To the Editor:

ASAP! gives children a chance to donate through the Connecticut Community Foundation’s Give Local on April 24 at 7 a.m. through April 25 until 7 p.m.

This is a convenient and fun way to donate and make a difference.

Why is it important to donate to ASAP!? The arts not only enrich our lives, communities and culture but they are vital to a child’s education.

Visit https://givelocalccf.org/npo/asap and your contribution will provide children in need a chance to attend ASAP! Summer Camp where they experience creative and cultural hands-on learning.

Thank you.

JoAnne Torti

Executive Director

Ali Psomas

Program Manager

Jennifer Pote

Program Coordinator

Annie Musso

Business Manager

Stacey Dillard

Graphic Designer

ASAP! Team in Washington