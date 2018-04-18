https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Encourages-support-of-ASAP-during-campaign-12840771.php
Encourages support of ASAP! during campaign
Published 12:00 am, Wednesday, April 18, 2018
To the Editor:
ASAP! gives children a chance to donate through the Connecticut Community Foundation’s Give Local on April 24 at 7 a.m. through April 25 until 7 p.m.
This is a convenient and fun way to donate and make a difference.
Why is it important to donate to ASAP!? The arts not only enrich our lives, communities and culture but they are vital to a child’s education.
Visit https://givelocalccf.org/npo/asap and your contribution will provide children in need a chance to attend ASAP! Summer Camp where they experience creative and cultural hands-on learning.
Thank you.
JoAnne Torti
Executive Director
Ali Psomas
Program Manager
Jennifer Pote
Program Coordinator
Annie Musso
Business Manager
Stacey Dillard
Graphic Designer
ASAP! Team in Washington
