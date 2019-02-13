Encourages participation in ‘Cold Homes’ walk

To the Editor:

While many of us in the community are fortunate enough to not have to worry about how we will pay our heating bills during the winter months, there are so many more who struggle to do just that.

From disabled individuals, to the frail and elderly, it is these populations who are at the highest risk for having their electricity shut off or fuel deliveries withheld due to the inability to pay their high heating costs.

For those of us who work with these particular residents of New Milford, we rely on our Community Fuel Bank to bridge the gap that government energy assistance programs do not meet.

The staff of the New Milford Senior Center and New Milford Social Services would like to ask the community for help to keep our Community Fuel Bank alive so that we are able to continue keeping our most vulnerable residents warm throughout the harsh New England winters.

How can you help? Please join us Feb. 24 at 12:30 p.m. at the John Pettibone Community Center to take part in our “Cold Homes, Warm Hearts” 5K walk that will raise funds for the Community Fuel Bank.

Team registration is only $20; have as many team members as you’d like.

Can’t make it that day? That’s OK, let your check do the walking for you by addressing it to the Community Fuel Bank and mailing it to Community Fuel Bank at 40 Main St., New Milford, CT 06776.

If you have any questions, please feel free to call the Senior Center at 860-355-6075 or Social Services at 860-355-6079.

We look forward to seeing our community come out to support this vital fund.

Carolyn M. Haglund

Director of Senior Services

Ivana Butera

Director of Social Services