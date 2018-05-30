Encourages ‘no’ vote for Region 12 budget

To the Editor:

On the very eve of the implementation of Region 12’s ill-considered AGSTEM nightmare, Roxbury has stepped up to say that it is afraid of budget increases and has forced a new referendum June 5.

What Roxbury, Washington and Bridgewater are really fearing, in my opinion, was candidly stated by former board member Randy Carreira — “Wait until the full array of ‘kick the can down the road’ money bombs start deploying…”

Well, we’re there.

The region’s taxpayers are still clearly divided and with good reason:

• Outgoing superintendent will be long gone.

• Increasing costs of the project on the taxpayer due to project scope, cost of money, deferred maintenance, etc, etc, etc.

• State funding comes with a cost-degradation of self-determination

Vote “no” on June 5 and “no” on all subsequent budget referendums.

Douglas Delisle

Bridgewater