Encourages ‘no’ vote for Region 12 budget
Published 12:00 am, Wednesday, May 30, 2018
To the Editor:
On the very eve of the implementation of Region 12’s ill-considered AGSTEM nightmare, Roxbury has stepped up to say that it is afraid of budget increases and has forced a new referendum June 5.
What Roxbury, Washington and Bridgewater are really fearing, in my opinion, was candidly stated by former board member Randy Carreira — “Wait until the full array of ‘kick the can down the road’ money bombs start deploying…”
Well, we’re there.
The region’s taxpayers are still clearly divided and with good reason:
• Outgoing superintendent will be long gone.
• Increasing costs of the project on the taxpayer due to project scope, cost of money, deferred maintenance, etc, etc, etc.
• State funding comes with a cost-degradation of self-determination
Vote “no” on June 5 and “no” on all subsequent budget referendums.
Douglas Delisle
Bridgewater