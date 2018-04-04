Empty Bowls Dinner was a ‘success’ for Loaves and Fishes

To the Editor:

Loaves & Fishes’ recent Empty Bowls Dinner fundraiser was a huge success. We served over 280 guests and raised over $6,000 for the Loaves & Fishes Hospitality House building fund.

We are amazed by the outpouring of support we received by the New Milford community.

We would like to thank the following businesses for providing the delicious soups, stews, and breads that we all enjoyed: Alfredo’s Restaurant, The Alpenhaus, The Cookhouse, Dagwoods, Davis IGA, El Coyote, Executive Cuisine, Fife & Drum, Green Granary, GW Tavern, Hidden Valley Eatery, Holiday Restaurant, The Iron Rail, JoJo’s Deli, Johanna’s Restaurant, JP Gifford’s, Kent School, Kent Coffee & Chocolate, Lucia Ristorante, The Market (Northville), Mezza Nazareth, New Milford High School, O’Connors Public House, Panera Bread, Panini’s Café, The Pantry of Washington, Shanghai Chinese Restaurant, So Delicious Homemade Bakery, Theo’s Downtown Diner, Three Brothers’ Family Restaurant, Tivoli Restaurant, Upper Crust, Washington Food Market, 1st & 10 Sports Bar & Grill and 109 Cheese Market.

We would also like to thank the New Milford Woman’s Club for providing the delectable variety of desserts, as well as the Knights of Columbus, Girl Scout Troop 40464 and Boy Scout Troop 66 for their help managing the dining room during the event.

In addition, we would like to thank the following businesses for providing gift cards to purchase needed supplies: Big Y supermarket, Stop & Shop, Staples and Costco.

We were so grateful to have the artists and artisans from Gallery 25, Creative Arts Studio, the Village Center for the Arts, Connecticut Clay Artists, New Milford High School Art Department, Brookfield High School Art Department, and the WestConn Ceramics Department, design and create the beautiful bowls for the event.

Last, but certainly not least, our thanks go out to the many supporters who came out to share our first time Empty Bowls Dinner.

This is a reminder of what our community can accomplish when we all work together. Thank you everyone.

Lisa Martin

COO

Loaves & Fishes Hospitality House

New Milford