Empty Bowl workshops on tap

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio in New Milford will for the second year in a row offer four bowl decorating workshops that will benefit the Loaves & Fishes Empty Bowl Dinner.

Individuals interseted in decorating a bowl to be featured at the March 7 dinner are invited to sign up for a workshop day: Jan. 4-5 and Jan. 11-12 from 2 to 4 p.m. each day.

Workshops will be held at the gallery, located in the railroad station on Railroad Street.

There is no charge to decorate a bowl, and experience is not necessary. All supplies will be provided.

Funds from the Empty Bowls dinner will benefit the completion of Loaves & Fishes construction of a new building.

For more information or to reserve a space, email paulaclay06784@gmail.com.