Empty Bowl workshops on tap

Gallery 25 and the New Milford Commission on the Arts will in the coming days hold bowl decorating workshops for the upcoming Loaves & Fishes Empty Bowl Dinner.

Workshops will be held Jan. 12 and 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the gallery on Railroad Street.

There is no charge to participate, and no experience is necessary.

Aprons will be provided.

The Empty Bowl Dinner will be held April 6. Tickets for the event will be sold beginning in March.

For more information and RSVP to the workshops, email paulaemptybowls2019@gmail.com.