Employers struggle to find employees though visa system

WELLFLEET, Mass. (AP) — Many of Cape Cod's seasonal businesses are still looking for workers for the summer season.

Cape companies reliant on the H-2B visa program, which allows employers to hire overseas workers to fill short-term labor shortages, are having trouble filling those positions.

The Cape Cod Times reports U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services allocated visas in a new lottery system this year. Mac Hay, co-owner of Mac's Seafood in Wellfleet, got about half of the 50 workers he needs through the lottery. He recently went on a trip to Puerto Rico to recruit kitchen staff from the island looking for work.

Employers are also turning to job fairs at high schools. Employers on the Cape requested about 2,000 seasonal workers this year. No information is given by the service agency on which applications it approves for visas.

___

Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com