Emeritus Pope Benedict in Germany to be with brother

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Emeritus Pope Benedict arrived in Germany Thursday to be with his brother, who is in poor health, the Vatican said Thursday.

Benedict arrived in Regensburg, Germany where his brother, the Rev. Georg Ratzinger, lives, and where “he will spend the necessary time,” the Vatican said in a statement.

Benedict was accompanied by his personal secretary, Georg Gaenswein, a doctor, a nurse, an attendant and the deputy commander of the Vatican’s gendarmerie corps.

Benedict is 93 and his brother is 96.