Emails show county's dealings with immigration officials

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Workers at a southwestern Idaho county jail are notifying federal immigration officials when they suspect an inmate is violating immigration laws, emails show.

The Idaho Press reports in a story on Tuesday that emails it obtained through a public records request found jail staff contacting Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials for some inmates.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office says workers are instructed to notify immigration officials for "all foreign born inmates."

The sheriff's office says it must turn inmates over to immigration officials and hold inmates longer for immigration enforcement.

The county is facing three lawsuits involving its handling of inmates being in the United States without permission.

The lawsuits contend that jail staff turn inmates over to immigration officials even after inmates have posted bond and should be released under Idaho law.