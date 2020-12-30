Emails: Chicago mayor told of 'bad' botched raid in Nov 2019

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was first told in November 2019 of a “pretty bad wrongful raid” on the home of a Black woman who wasn't allowed to put on her clothes before police handcuffed her, according to emails released publicly Wednesday.
The more than 150 pages of emails between city aides contradict Lightfoot's initial claim that she didn't know about the February 2019 botched raid on the home of Anjanette Young until earlier this month when Chicago's WBBM-TV first aired police footage. The incident and the city's response has prompted nationwide criticism, the ouster of the city's top attorney, put 12 police officers and led to an independent investigation.