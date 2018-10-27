Ellsworth base uses cannons to prevent bird collisions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — An Air Force base near Rapid City has unveiled a new cannon system designed to prevent costly collisions between bombers and birds.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the Ellsworth Air Force Base has implemented a new $150,000 bird abatement system, which is comprised of a rotating cannon and a 20-gallon propane tank. Igniting a small amount of propane into the cannon produces a shotgun-like sound, which scares birds off.

Some units also have speaker systems to blare the distress calls of eight bird species.

James McCurdy is a flight safety officer with the 28th Bomb Wing. McCurdy says the base's aircraft operations hit a bird at least once a week during migration season. He says the collision damage costs hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

