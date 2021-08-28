Elijah McClain's mother reflects on 2 years since his death ALLISON SHERRY, Colorado Public Radio Aug. 28, 2021 Updated: Aug. 28, 2021 10:12 a.m.
1 of3 In this Wednesday, March 3, 2021, photograph, Sheneen McClain, the mother of Elijah McClain, a young man who died after a stop by police in Aurora, Colo., and has spurred investigations of police practices while galvanizing calls for police reforms, is shown in the office of her attorney, Qusair Mohamedbhai, in Denver. Two years after his death, McClain is defending her late son's name while trying to reform the police. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 In this Wednesday, March 3, 2021, photograph, Sheneen McClain, the mother of Elijah McClain, a young man who died after a stop by police in Aurora, Colo., and spurred investigations of police practices while galvanizing calls for police reforms, is shown in the office of her attorney, Qusair Mohamedbhai, in Denver. After years of homelessness and scraping by for six children, McClains life has narrowed to an almost singular mission: defending her late sons name while fighting to reform the police. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
DENVER (AP) — After years of homelessness and scraping by for six children, Sheneen McClain’s life has condensed down to an almost singular mission: defending her late son’s name while quietly fighting to reform the police.
It’s been two years since McClain’s son, Elijah, went out for iced tea on Aug. 24, 2019, and didn’t come home.