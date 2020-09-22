Election 2020 Today: Replacing Ginsburg, Bloomberg pays up

Here’s what’s happening Tuesday in Election 2020, 42 days until Election Day:

HOW TO VOTE: AP’s state-by-state interactive has details on how to vote in this election.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES:

REPLACING GINSBURG: President Donald Trump has met with the conservative appeals court judge, Amy Coney Barrett, who is considered the favorite to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Democrats, led by presidential nominee Joe Biden, are protesting the Republicans’ rush to replace Ginsburg, saying voters should speak first, on Election Day, and the winner of the White House should fill the vacancy.

FROM DETROIT: Black voters across Michigan will be pivotal in deciding who will win the battleground state in November. But engaging them at a time of immense uncertainty across the nation because of the pandemic and unrest over the effects of systemic racism has been especially challenging.

BLOOMBERG IN FLORIDA: Democratic billionaire Mike Bloomberg is part of an effort that raised more than $20 million to help felons who have completed their prison sentences vote in the presidential election in Florida. That’s in addition to the $100 million he has pledged to help Biden win Florida, a crucial state with 29 electoral college votes that Trump hopes will keep him in the White House.

NC DEBATE: Ginsburg’s death is likely to get attention in Tuesday’s debate between Republican Sen. Thom Tillis and Democrat Cal Cunningham. Tillis has aligned with most Republicans in calling for a swift vote on Trump’s upcoming nominee, even with the president’s reelection and the partisan balance of the Senate come January uncertain.

VISION 2020: What is the role of the federal government in elections? The federal government has very little role in the elections that choose who is going to run it. The actual machinery of democracy is run at the state and local level. Read more in Vision 2020, a new series of stories answering questions from our audience about the election.

