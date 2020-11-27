https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Elected-Partial-400-15757466.php Elected-Partial,400 The Associated Press Updated 9:01 am EST, Friday, November 27, 2020 No data found for this report. Most Popular 1 How Do You Reduce Your Personal Expenses In a Month? 2 Police: 2 men killed in wrong-way crash on I-95 3 Mexico ex 'self-defense' vigilante leader dies of COVID-19 4 Danbury schools to offer rapid COVID testing 5 Warrant: Ansonia man charged in $31K workers comp fraud 6 National Guard to assist with COVID testing in Danbury 7 Several departments battle house fire in Naugatuck View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.