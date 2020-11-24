https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Elected-Partial-400-15750243.php Elected-Partial,400 The Associated Press Published 8:16 am EST, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 No data found for this report. Most Popular 1 Police: Two shot in Bridgeport 2 Move-in ready / $239,000 3 ‘Outpouring of support’ made New Milford fundraiser a success 4 FD: Monroe condo fire contained to kitchen 5 Danbury firefighters free owl trapped in golf course netting 6 UConn women pausing team activities 7 Man held for allegedly trying to burn down strip club View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.