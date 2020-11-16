https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Elected-Partial-400-15729935.php Elected-Partial,400 The Associated Press Published 7:16 am EST, Monday, November 16, 2020 No data found for this report. Most Popular 1 Where to watch the launch of the SpaceX Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station? 2 Murder suspect charged with prison assault 3 HVA to hold virtual benefit auction Nov. 22 4 Squantz Pond community / $549,000 5 More than 35,000 in CT without power 6 Spacious colonial / $614,000 7 COVID concerns close Derby, Ansonia city halls View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.