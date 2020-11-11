https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Elected-Partial-400-15718608.php Elected-Partial,400 The Associated Press Published 8:17 am EST, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 No data found for this report. Most Popular 1 Police: Man killed in shooting marks Hartford’s 22nd homicide of 2020 2 Cop who called BLM terrorist group gets unpaid suspension 3 Charming mini-estate / $519,000 4 Superintendent: Stratford High School student dies 5 CT COVID cases surge in young adults 6 FD: Monroe brush fire stopped before reaching nearby home 7 East Hartford man pleads not guilty to federal gun offense View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.