Elderly woman found dead in burned home
Published 9:24 am, Friday, June 1, 2018
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (AP) — An elderly woman has died in a house fire near Tomahawk.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says a family member found the 86-year-old victim in the burned home Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the fire had started possibly a day before and had burned itself out.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.
