Elderly woman dies in house fire near Lake Serene

SEATTLE (AP) — A woman in her 80s has died in a house fire near Lake Serene.

South Snohomish County firefighters found the woman, who was unconscious when they brought her out of the burning home early Sunday in the Lynwood area. They tried to resuscitate her but she died at the scene.

Neighbor Debbie Bly-Olsen tells KIRO-TV she heard an alarm at about 12:30 a.m. and ran out to see flames. She called 911.

Bly-Olsen says she tried to rescue her 88-year-old neighbor, who lived alone.

Most of the fire was contained to the back of the house, in a bedroom and bathroom. There is heavy smoke damage throughout the home. It's unknown how the fire started, or whether there were working smoke detectors.

Officials say a firefighter sustained a minor injury.

___

Information from: KIRO-TV, htthttp://www.kirotv.com/index.html