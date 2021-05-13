El Salvador donates vaccine to desperate Honduras towns MARCOS ALEMAN, Associated Press May 13, 2021 Updated: May 13, 2021 5:43 p.m.
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador's president sent 34,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to seven towns in Honduras on Thursday, responding to video pleas from their mayors posted to social media.
The small-scale diplomacy by President Nayib Bukele raised eyebrows in El Salvador and Honduras, but most people agreed that ultimately it would benefit a population in desperate need of vaccine. El Salvador has been more successful than neighboring Honduras and Guatemala in obtaining vaccine, though all lag in vaccinating their people.