https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Egan-Bernal-wins-Tour-de-France-14191541.php Egan Bernal wins Tour de France Updated 3:20 pm EDT, Sunday, July 28, 2019 PARIS (AP) — Egan Bernal wins Tour de France. Most Popular 1 Schedule for Village Fair Days announced 2 Pop-Up Pub set in Roxbury 3 ‘Mayor for the Day’ 4 Late registration set for New Milford schools 5 Washington GOP make endorsements 6 New Milford mayor running for re-election, Democrats endorse diverse slate 7 New owners embrace House of Books in Kent View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.