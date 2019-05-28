Effort to clarify election postponements passes House

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Summer is approaching, but New Hampshire lawmakers are still thinking about snow.

The House gave final approval last week to a bill that would settle the thorny issue of who has the power to postpone town elections in the event of bad weather. The legislation was introduced after snowstorms caused problems for town meetings and elections in both March 2017 and last year. Some town moderators decided to postpone their elections, but the secretary of state said they did not have that power.

Lawmakers tried to settle the issue last year but ended up at an impasse. Under the new bill headed to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, a moderator can postpone an election after the National Weather Service issues a storm warning and after consulting with town officials.