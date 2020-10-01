Effort encourages CEOs to work for racial equity

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A new initiative in Des Moines encourages CEOs of leading businesses to work toward racial equity.

The Des Moines Register reports that the CEO Commitment to Racial Equity initiative was launched Wednesday. It includes a seven-point pledge to focus on increasing workplace and community equality in Des Moines.

Those signing the pledge commit to recruit and hire more diverse employees and leadership, invest in inclusive workplace training and use their power to advocate for political change.

“Now it’s time to stand up and make that commitment and make a difference,” said Jay Byers, CEO of the Greater Des Moines Partnership. “Those commitments have to start at the top.”

As of Wednesday, more than 100 organizations had signed on.