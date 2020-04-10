Edwards: Social distancing working in coronavirus fight

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has seen encouraging signs this week in its fight against the virus outbreak. The rate of new hospitalizations has slowed, and the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators has decreased. The governor credits people physically distancing from others and avoiding trips away from their homes as much as possible with helping to slow the rate of new infections — and he’s cautioned Louisianans to keep it up.

More than 18,000 people in Louisiana have confirmed infections of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus, about 11% of whom are hospitalized, according to health department data. The number of virus deaths continued has climbed to 702.

For most people, the coronavirus causes symptoms such as high fever and a dry cough that resolve in several weeks. But some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, can suffer severe symptoms that can be fatal.

Last month, Edwards ordered schools closed, limited restaurants to takeout and delivery and shuttered businesses deemed nonessential, such as gyms, hair salons and bars. Those restrictions remain in place through April.

___

