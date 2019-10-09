Education without Walls opens at new location

Spectrum/Education without Walls in New Milford held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 4, 2019 at its new home, 65 Bridge St.

Education without Walls recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new home, 65 Bridge St. in New Milford.

EWoW offers a community campus approach to middle school and high school education.

It has been located in downtown New Milford since 2011, having most recently been situated on Railroad Street.

This year, due to increased enrollment and expansion needs, EWow decided to invest in downtown by buying a Victorian building on Bridge Street.

“Our revolutionary and highly successful approach to education has been steadily increasing enrollment to the point where we had outgrown our space,” said Lockey Coughlin, head coordinator and owner.

“We are committed to stay in downtown New Milford, as it is offers over 12 specialty schools, and amazing public facilities, like the library, and private businesses for our students to utilize during the class day.

“We looked at other towns to relocate to and concluded that with all New Milford has to offer in the downtown area, it was a no-brainer to invest in New Milford.”

At the new facility, EWoW offers almost 80 classes.

The school has seven classrooms, specialty rooms for music and art, a full kitchen, and several student and teacher lounge areas.

State Senator Craig Miner (R-30), State Representative Bill Buckbee (R-67) and New Milford Mayor Peter Bass helped cut the ribbon at the Oct. 4 ceremony.

Coughlin, Miner, Buckbee and Bass were joined by Louis Silva, vice president of Community Investment Corp. for the Small Business Administration; Gary DellaRocco, vice president of specialty banking for Webster Bank; Jennifer Birdseye, vice president and banking center manager at Webster Bank; Robert Camillone of Berkshire Hathaway; and Joseph Romanello of the Romanello Law Firm.

Students and parents in the Education without Walls community and many area business owners also attended.

“Education without Walls has been an important part of the downtown community for more than eight years,” said Mayor Pete Bass.

“I am delighted they chose to not only keep their business in New Milford when they needed larger space but to also make a large investment in New Milford.

“I look forward every day to seeing the EWoW students throughout downtown New Milford, laughing and learning from all New Milford has to offer.

“This vast array of offerings, incentives and high-quality low-cost of living makes downtown New Milford very attractive for businesses.”

The community campus offers similar structure and function to what is typically found for college-age students on college campuses.

Students use the whole downtown New Milford area for classes, learning opportunities, socialization and independence.

Classes and tutoring are also offered at FineLine Theatre Arts, Twin Star Herbal Education, Ah Yoga, The Reis Learning Center, Village Center for the Arts, The Makery and Robotics & Beyond.

Activities and classes are hyper-local, all within a few blocks of one another, Coughlin said.

The school works with more than 20 teachers and 12 specialty schools.

Activities are chosen by families and students on an individual basis, allowing for flexibility in scheduling.

EWoW provides accredited classes and transcripts.

“I have been to several schools,” said James Irish, a sophomore at EWoW. “I hated them all. At my last school I hated school so much I just stopped learning and going most of the time.

“This is my third year at EWoW. EWoW is the best thing that ever happened to me in my whole life.”

“EWoW has been the best decision I ever made for my son James,” said Scott Haney. “EWoW’s approach to learning, the kind, positive and nurturing way all their staff work with the students is nothing short of miraculous.

“James went from being way behind grade level to above grade level in two short years. James now loves going to classes. What an amazing resource Lockey has built for the community.”

The Town of New Milford, along with the Small Business Administration, Webster Bank and Berkshire Hathaway, partnered together to put a complete package for the business.

For more information about Education without Walls, at 65 Bridge St. in New Milford, call 860-350-3006 or visit www.educationww.org.