Ecuador approves measure regulating abortion for rape cases GONZALO SOLANO, Associated Press Feb. 17, 2022 Updated: Feb. 17, 2022 4:51 p.m.
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuadorian legislators approved a measure Thursday setting regulations for terminating pregnancies resulting from rape, following a Constitutional Court ruling that decriminalized such abortions.
Previously, Ecuador allowed abortions only when a woman's life was endangered by pregnancy.
