Economy helps create job openings for disabled in Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — People with disabilities are finding more success landing a job in Indiana partly because of a shrinking pool of available workers.

The South Bend Tribune reports that businesses are more willing to reach out to local nonprofit agencies that train individuals with disabilities to work in businesses, as unemployment rates hover near historic lows.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the unemployment rate for people with a disability has been steadily declining over the past few years. The non-adjusted employment rate for those with a disability dropped to 7 percent in May compared with 9.5 percent in May 2017.

Agencies will work to find a position a client finds meaningful after they learn some soft skills and some job skills.

