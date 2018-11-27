Economist retiring from Louisiana's income forecasting panel

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — For the first time since its creation, Louisiana's income forecasting panel has a vacancy.

LSU economist Jim Richardson announced Tuesday that after 30 years on the Revenue Estimating Conference, he is stepping down.

The panel determines the income projections used to build the state's budget. It adopts multiyear forecasts for state tax, license and fee collections.

Richardson is the independent economist on the four-member conference. The other three members are the governor's commissioner of administration, the Senate president and the House speaker.

The Board of Regents will recommend an economist to fill the position. Under the law, the Regents will submit a list of three to five candidates to the governor, Senate president and House speaker to choose one.

Richardson will stay in the position until his replacement is chosen.