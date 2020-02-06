‘Echoes of Sinatra’ to benefit refugee families

A musical program, “Echoes of Sinatra,” will be presented Feb. 8 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Canterbury School in New Milford.

The event will benefit the New Milford Refugee Resettlement

, a group of volunteers who have supported two families in town, helping them become productive members of the community as they establish new lives here.

Steve Kazlauskas doesn’t mimic Frank Sinatra, according to Michele Shackelford.

“Close your eyes and you will think Frank is performing,” said Shackelford, who leads the NMRR.

NMRR volunteers help with literacy training, medical and legal services, counseling and education.

The first family is well established in the community after three years.

The current family is following legal guidelines and will soon hear about their application for asylum.

Tickets to the concert at Maguire Auditorium at Canterbury School on Aspetuck Avenue are $50; all proceeds benefit NMRR.

Refreshments will be available.

For tickets, visit www.brownpapertickets.com or send a check to St. John’s Church, 7 Whittlesey Ave., New Milford CT 06776 (mark Sinatra on the memo line).