Eat Outside Day event set on Village Green

The Community Culinary School of Northwestern Connecticut in New Milford will participate in its third annual celebration of National Eat Outside Day Aug. 31.

The school will provide a bagged lunch to-go or to be enjoyed on the Village Green from noon to 1 p.m.

Diners are encouraged to bring their own blanket or chair for a picnic on the Green.

Lunch is $15 and orders must be placed online by visiting www.communityculinaryschool.org or calling the school at 203-512-5791.

Music and other activities will be offered as part of the al-fresco celebration.

The i95 (95.1FM) radio station van and road crew will be on hand with music and station giveaways.

Proceeds will support the Community Culinary School's job training and placement programs.