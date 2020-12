EASTON, Conn. (AP) — An Easton police officer is being credited with rescuing a man and his dog who both wound up falling through the ice at a local pond.

Easton Police Chief Richard Doye said Officer Anthony Telesco, 32, a two-year veteran on the force, was on routine patrol Friday night when he was flagged down by a man who said his dog had fallen through the ice at Keller Pond.