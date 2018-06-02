Eastern Kentucky Hospital lays off 100 employees

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The largest hospital in eastern Kentucky has cut 100 employees as the CEO criticized the "poor business decisions" of the previous administration.

CEO Donovan Blackburn told the Herald-Leader that bad business decisions from 2014 to 2016 were to blame for the hospital's financial problems. He says that includes the hiring of 480 employees that the hospital couldn't afford.

The hospital hired many of those employees when it opened a clinic in 2015.

Blackburn says the hospital has eliminated about 250 positions by attrition over the past few months. He says the cuts will help turn the hospital's finances around.

Blackburn said he hopes some of the employees laid off Friday will be rehired as expansions take place.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com