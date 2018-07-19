Eastern Iowa city prepares to unveil new museum

WALCOTT, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa city is getting a new museum to honor its heritage.

The Quad-City Times reports that the Walcott Historical Society's museum will have an open house Friday and Saturday. It was funded by donations from Walcott residents, society members and others.

The four-room museum includes historical photographs and relics, antiques, documents and memorabilia of old local businesses. It features displays about the town's history, the Rock Island Lines, its consolidated school the city's founder William Walcott helped build. The wooden display cabinets that once sat in the old Walcott Store nearly fill one of the rooms.

Society President and Chairwoman Karen Puck says the museum's collection got its start with photographs and other historical pieces collected by the late local historian, Rudy Bluedorn.

