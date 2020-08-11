Eastern Equine Encephalitis detected in Connecticut

STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been detected in a mosquito for the first time this year in Connecticut, according to the state's Agricultural Experiment Station.

The virus, which killed three people in the state last year, was found in a mosquito trapped on Aug. 3 in Stonington in the southeastern corner of the state, according to test results released Monday.

“The detection of EEE virus in mosquitoes in early August and the continued spread of West Nile virus is cause for concern,” said Dr. Philip Armstrong, medical entomologist at the Agricultural Experiment Station. “Virus activity can quickly escalate so we’ll continue to closely monitor mosquitoes for further virus amplification and spread.”

Eastern Equine Encephalitis is a rare but severe mosquito-borne virus that can cause brain swelling. No human cases have been reported this year. Last year, the virus was found in 28 towns in Connecticut and also killed six horses, state health officials said.

The state's mosquito-trapping program this year also has found the West Nile virus in seven towns including Bridgeport, Darien, Greenwich, Guilford, Newington, Norwalk and Stamford. No human cases have been reported. Last year, there was one human case in Fairfield County.