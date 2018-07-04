Eastern Connecticut chamber CEO to oversee airport authority

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut has been appointed chairman of the Connecticut Airport Authority's board of directors.

Tony Sheridan, a former first selectman of Waterford, succeeds Charles A. Gray, whose term expired on June 30.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, who appointed Sheridan, proposed the airport authority in 2011 to help develop, improve and operate Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks and the state's five general aviation airports in Danielson, Groton, Hartford, Waterbury and Windham.

Malloy says Sheridan is a "natural fit" to oversee the 11-member, volunteer board.

Bradley is the second largest airport in New England and has seen five consecutive years of passenger growth.