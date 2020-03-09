Easter offerings planned in community

An Easter offering will be held at places of worship and at other locations in the Greater New Milford area in the coming days:

The New Milford Parks & Recreation Department will hold its annual Easter egg hunt April 4 from 10 to 11 a.m. on the Village Green. A rain date of April 5 is planned.

Children ages 3 to 8 are invited to attend with their own basket.

The northbound lane of Main Street will be closed to traffic, as well as the southbound lane of Main Street from the post office to Bridge Street.

All businesses will be contacted, along with the U.S. Postal Service and HART bus services.

The New Milford Police Department and CERT will be on hand for traffic control and will facilitate as needed.