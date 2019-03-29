Easter offerings planned in community

A variety of Easter offerings will be held at places of worship and at other locations in the Greater New Milford area in the coming days:

Sherman Congregational Church will continue its Lenten luncheon and discussion series March 31 and April 7 at 11:30 a.m. A homemade soup and bread lunch will be served following a 30-minute DVD by Philip Yancey’s “Vanishing Grace” at the 6 Church Road church. For more information, call 860-354-6114.

New Milford Parks & Recreation will hold an Easter egg hunt April 6 at 10 a.m. at the John Pettibone Community Center softball field on Pickett District Road. A rain date of April 7 at 3 p.m. is set. Children ages 2 to 8 should bring baskets or bags.

Christ Church at 4 Wellers Bridge Road in Roxbury will offer a contemplative Celtic service and supper April 6 at 5 p.m. The service will be followed by a supper, prepared by Marianne DeSilva and Dona Murphy, in parish hall. A hat will be passed for supper donations. For more information and RSVP to the supper, email christchurchoffice@frontier.com by April 1.

The Salem Covenant Church at 96 Baldwin Hill Road in Washington is offering its annual Lenten lunches Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. beginning through April 10. The gatherings will include a lunch of soup, sandwiches and dessert, followed by a Lenten-inspired message from the local Christian community. A free will offering will be held to benefit Loaves and Fishes. For more information, call 860-868-2794.

The Gaylordsville Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary will hold a free Easter pancake breakfast and egg hunt April 13, with the breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. and the egg hunt to follow at 10 a.m., both at the firehouse on Route 7.

The Glenholme School at 81 Sabbaday Lane in Washington will hold its spring egg hunt April 13 at 11 a.m. A rain date of April 14 is set. Participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the Washington Warren Food Bank.

The First Congregational Church of New Milford at 36 Main St. will offer a Palm Sunday service April 14 at 10 a.m., followed by a make-your-own waffle bar in fellowship hall; a Maundy Thursday traditional Tenebrae service April 18 at 7 p.m.; egg dyeing and a movie event on Good Friday, April 19, at 11:30 a.m.; a Good Friday ecumenical walk April 19 at noon on the steps of the church; and an Easter Sunday service April 21 at 10 a.m.

Harrybrooke Park off Still River Drive in New Milford will hold an Easter egg hunt April 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children are invited to bring their own basket and collect 10 eggs, which can be turned in to receive a free Scholastic book. The Easter Bunny will also be on hand for photographs. The cost is $5.