Easter offerings planned in community

A variety of Easter offerings will be held at places of worship and at other locations in the Greater New Milford area in the coming days:

The First Congregational Church of New Milford at 36 Main St. will offer several events in the coming weeks.

They will include a Shrove Tuesday pancake dinner March 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. in fellowship hall; an Ash Wednesday service March 6 at 7 p.m.; a Palm Sunday service April 14 at 10 a.m., followed by a make-your-own waffle bar in fellowship hall; a Maundy Thursday traditional Tenebrae service April 18 at 7 p.m.; egg dyeing and a movie event on Good Friday, April 19, at 11:30 a.m.; a Good Friday ecumenical walk April 19 at noon on the steps of the church; and an Easter Sunday service April 21 at 10 a.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church in New Milford will administer ashes on Ash Wednesday March 6 from 7 to 8 a.m., offer an Holy Eucharist at 7 p.m. and a Lenten supper at 7 p.m. In addition, the Route 7 North church will be open for prayer and meditation from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Lenten services will be held Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

