EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl struck by a stray bullet at an East St. Louis public housing complex has been declared brain dead, and her family has decided to donate her organs, the girl’s aunt said Wednesday.

Calyia Elizabeth Stringer was asleep in bed at her father’s apartment when a bullet struck her under the left eye, her aunt, Mariesha Samuels of Belleville, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Calyia’s father and grandmother were in the apartment but were not hurt, she said.