Earthquake warning app to come to Washington state next year

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state officials have announced an earthquake warning phone application is expected to be available for download October 2020.

KING-TV reports that the app ShakeAlert was designed to send people an alert on how much time they have before earthquake shaking reaches them.

ShakeAlert was developed by the U.S. Geological Survey and research universities in California, Oregon and the University of Washington.

Officials say the system reads seismometers to pick up initial detection waves, and scientists have plans to assemble 100 more meters in Washington and Oregon for network density.

Officials say ShakeAlert is available in Washington now as a pilot for utilities, cities and other business and government users.

The app has also launched in Los Angeles because of the higher number of seismometers placed permanently around the state.

