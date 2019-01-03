Earthquake rattles southwest Japan, no damage reported

TOKYO (AP) — An earthquake has shaken southwestern Japan but there are no immediate reports of damage or risk of tsunami.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says the quake measured a preliminary magnitude 5.0, rattling the Fukuoka, Nagasaki and Kumamoto areas in the southwest of the main island of Kyushu. It hit early Thursday evening.

National broadcaster NHK TV warned people to stay calm and watch against dangers such as shaking, mudslides and items falling from shelves.

TV news footage showed that traffic lights and other lights the buildings were working, and pedestrians on city streets were walking about as usual. It was unclear there was any damage, including to two nuclear plants in the region.

Japan is one of the most earthquake- and tsunami-prone areas in the world.